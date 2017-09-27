Donegal road networks included in key infrastructure plan

The Government has included the Donegal to Dublin and Donegal to Galway road networks in key infrastructure plan.

Routes included in the draft National Planning Framework 2040 include the Letterkenny to Lifford Road N14 and the A5 from Derry, the main link from north Donegal to Dublin.

The document says the government is committed to upgrading access to the north-west border area, utilising existing routes such as the N2, N14, A5 and upgrading northern sections of the N4 route and sections of the N3 and M3 national primary route.

Donegal TD and government chief whip Joe McHugh welcome the development as a breakthrough into finally connecting North West with rest of country.

The plans now go out for public consultation until November and Minister McHugh is urging the people of Donegal to make submissions.

“The inclusion of the infrastructure projects in this Government’s National Planning Framework 2040 is a breakthrough moment for Co Donegal. This is the first national plan to do so,” said Government Chief Whip McHugh.

“I was delighted to be part of the Cabinet which agreed these plans on Tuesday and for me the inclusion of the upgrade of the road from Letterkenny to Lifford and on to Aughnacloy and through Monaghan to Dublin is the best news this county has had in years.

“Taoiseach Leo Varadkar understands the unique position of Donegal, and over and over again in the past few months he has committed to putting plans in place for infrastructure.

“This also includes the N15 and the Twin Towns by-pass and the N13 from Stranorlar to Derry via Manorcunningham.”

Also included in the national plan is the North West Strategic Growth Partnership described in the report as “the first of its kind on the island of Ireland and represents a new approach to joined-up government that has the potential to bring about real and positive change for the region.”

Jointly led by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, the Partnership has been endorsed by both governments through the North-South Ministerial Council and is made up of senior government officials from all Government departments in the Republic of Ireland and North West City Region.

Minister McHugh added: “The 151-page report is worth reading; it’s a blueprint for the future, increasing connectivity not just between Donegal and the rest of the Republic but also between Donegal and the North. I would urge everyone to take some time to read it and respond to the public consultation process.”

Over the next number of weeks, until 3 November, the public will have a chance to review what is essentially the long-term strategic planning framework for our country’s future growth and prosperity. Ireland 2040 – Our Plan will guide national, regional and local planning opportunities throughout our Republic together with investment decisions for at least the next two decades.