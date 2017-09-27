Weather

Chance of spot flooding as heavy rains hit Donegal this morning

A rainy day in store with heavy, persistent showers that may led to spot flood in in some places today.

Met Eireann say, however, that by this afternoon and evening a clearance will follow from the southwest.

Top temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in fresh and gusty southeasterly winds which will later veer westerly and moderate.