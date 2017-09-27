Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, September 27th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Susan Brown, Derry and Ramelton



-Winnie Callaghan (née Scanlon) Bahenbuoy , Killygordon



- Marie White (née O'Donnell), Reinclevin, Dunfanaghy



- Danny McClafferty, Drimreen, Carrigart



- Sarah (Delia) Harris (née McElhinney) 1 The Croft, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny



- Maureen Hanlon, Cloughwally, Lettermacaward



- Cathal Campbell, Selacis , Letterbarra



- Charlie Cannon, Doonan, Donegal town



- Margaret McNelis, Fr McDyer Terrace, Glencolmcille



- Fred Simpson, Magherablade, Creeslough



- Philip Anthony Diver, Australia and Urris



Susan Brown, Derry and Ramelton

The death has taken place in Altnagalvin Hospital of Susan Brown, née Boyce, late of Oakfield Drive in Derry and formerly of Ramelton.

Her remains will be reposing at 1 Rosemount Gardens, Derry from 1pm this afternoon, Wednesday 27th September.

Remains leaving there on Friday morning at 9.15 going to St Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Winnie Callaghan (née Scanlon) Bahenbuoy , Killygordon

The death has occurred of Winnie Callaghan (née Scanlon) Bahenbuoy , Killygordon.

Remains reposing at her home.. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family time on the morning of the funeral



Marie White (née O'Donnell), Reinclevin, Dunfanaghy



The death has occurred of Marie White (née O'Donnell) late of Reinclevin, Dunfanaghy.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday, September 27th, at 12 noon. Cremation later.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am .

No flowers. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Falcarragh Community Hospital.



Danny McClafferty, Drimreen, Carrigart

The death has occurred of Danny McClafferty, late of Drimreen, Carrigart.

Reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Wednesday, September 27th, to the Church of St. John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am .



Sarah (Delia) Harris (née McElhinney), 1 The Croft, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Sarah (Delia) Harris (née McElhinney), late of, 1, The Croft, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, 27th September, going to Conwal Parish Church, Letterkenny for 2pm Service of Thanksgiving with interment afterwards in the family plot, Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Maureen Hanlon, Cloughwally, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred of Maureen Hanlon, late of, Cloughwally, Lettermacaward.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 27th September, at 11am in St. Brigid’s Church, Lettermacaward with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery. House private please from 11pm to 10am .

Cathal Campbell, Selacis , Letterbarra

The death has taken place of Cathal Campbell, Selacis , Letterbarra.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Holy Redeemer Drimarone for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the patients comfort fund at Donegal Community Hospital Donegal Town c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles or any family member.



Charlie Cannon, Doonan, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Charlie Cannon, Doonan, Donegal town. Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Killymard, at 10:15am Wednesday for funeral mass at 11:00am , with interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on morning of the funeral, please.



Margaret McNelis, Fr McDyer Terrace, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Margaret McNelis, Fr McDyer Terrace, Glencolmcille.

Remains reposing at her late residence at Fr McDyer Terrace, Glencolmcille.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille for

for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Fred Simpson, Magherablade, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Fred Simpson, Magherablade, Creeslough. His remains will arrive at St Columba’s Church, Cashel today. Tuesday,at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral service on Wednesday, September 27th at 2pm . Burial afterwards at Doe Castle cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Falcarragh Community Hospital c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.



Philip Anthony Diver, Australia and Urris



The death has occurred in Western Australia of Philip Anthony Diver, late of Perth and formerly of Urris, Clonmany.

His ashes are reposing at his brother Patrick and his sister in law Angela’s residence in Rockstown, Urris.

Funeral is on Friday morning September 29 at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Urris, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.