The weather in Donegal - Tuesday, September 26th

Today will be dry with some bright spells, but cloud will build as the day goes on. A breezy day, with highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in fresh, southeast winds.

Tonight will be cloudy and will remain dry in most places but some outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in western parts of the province towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in fresh, southeast winds.

Tomorrow, Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy, with rain spreading from the west in the morning. The rain will be persistent and heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh, southeast winds.