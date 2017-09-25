Man thanks judge at a Donegal court for jailing him in the past

A man with an address in Stranorlar, who had been banned for driving for eight years, had his application for the renewal of his driving licence adjourned to October 23, at Donegal Town District Court.

In making his application, Karl Leydon, Chapel Street, Stranorlar thanked Judge Kevin Kilrane for previously jailing him for other matters in 2012.

“It has done me the world of good”, he told the court.

The court heard that the defendant was banned from driving for eight years for travelling as a passenger in a stolen vehicle, five years ago. The defendant told the court he had “turned his life around”.

He needed his licence for a course he was due to start in Galway in October and was currently doing another course. The defendant said his family was living in County Tipperary.

He added: “Since you sent me to jail it has done me the world of good. It made me see sense and I appreciate everything you have done for me”.

Judge Kevin Kilrane asked if there were any further allegations against the defendant since he was jailed in 2012. The defendant said he had a fall out with his girlfriend about a month ago. He said he was on medication for his ADHD and was not supposed to drink but went to a wedding and took alcohol. The defendant said he had “an argument” with his girlfriend.

Inspector Denis Joyce told the court the defendant had a conviction for theft in February 2015 in Waterford and was given a ten months suspended jail sentence. The defendant also had a conviction for theft in Thurles and was jailed for eight months for theft in Thurles in April 2014.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said he wanted to hear more about the alleged domestic situation.

The case was adjourned until October 23.