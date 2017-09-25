Gardaí searching for gang after three Donegal break-ins

Gardaí are looking for a criminal gang that they believe is responsible for three burglaries at businesses in the county in the last two weeks.

A burglary at Bradleys Centra in Killygordon last night is the latest and follows break-ins at Kernan’s Centra in Newmills and the Eurospar store in Laghey.

Gardaí are urging business owners around the county to increase their security measures following the break-ins.

The gang has taken very large sums of cash, understood to be five-figure sums, in all three burglaries, as well as cigarettes and alcohol.

The modus operandi in all three break-ins has been the same. The thieves are entering the premises through the roof where they then deactivate the security systems.

Gardaí believe the thieves are spending a long time in the building after they have gained entry.

As well as cash, they have taken items of stock including sweets and deodorant.

Gardaí don't know if the gang are local or are based across the border or in another county. Detectives have circulated details of the break-ins with Garda divisions around the country in a bid to identify the gang involved.

It is understood gardaí have no definite line of inquiry at the moment and are urging business premises to take every precaution before the gang strikes agains. In particular, gardaí are urging businesses not to store large amounts of cash on their premises at weekends or overnight.

Sgt, Paul Wallace, Garda divisional crime prevention officer, said businesses must take urgent action to improve their security systems.

“We are asking business people to stop what they are doing and go and look at their premises, “ he said. “Don’t just depend on electronic security, you have to look at physical security as well to act as a deterrent. If businesses are foolish enough to be carrying large quantities of cash thinking they can store them securely on the premises, they are in a dream world and they are leaving themselves exposed to a serious level of risk.”

He also asked businesses to look at securing their roof spaces.

“Businesses are not considering access through the roof. These are professional criminals and they are looking for weak points and are working on the assumption that the attic space is not alarmed or not covered by sensors.”