Gardaí investigate break-in at Killygordon shop

Gardaí are investigating a break-in which occurred at Bradley’s Supermarket in Crossroads, Killygordon.

It is understood that the break-in was discovered when owners arrived to open the premises this morning.

Scenes of crime officers are attending the scene.

The break-in is the third such incident in recent weeks and follows burglaries at a service station near Letterkenny last week and a service station in Laghey the week before.

Cllr. Patrick Gowan said that the local community are angry and disgusted in relation to the incident.

Cllr. McGowan said: "People are very angry that their local shop has been broken into."

He expressed concern in relation to the opening hours of the garda station in Ballybofey and the number of gardaí working there.