Bruckless fund raises circa €70,000 to date

As hundreds of white balloons were released into the blue skies over Bruckless today it was confirmed that circa €70,000 had been raised to date for the dependants of Mairead Mundy and Rachel-Cassidy Battles from Bruckless.

The two women, along with Mrs Mundy’s mother Margaret McGonagle, died in a crash in County Louth while returning home from holidays this summer.

Recently a huge community effort has been underway to raise money to support their dependants.

Today a family fun day was held in Bruckless Community Centre.

Today’s family fun day saw every type of activity to suit every age group was available - music, sports, BBQ’s , face painting, a planetarium, bouncy castles, barista coffee, cooking demonstrations and everything provided by the suppliers was donated to the fund.