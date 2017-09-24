NEWS
Bruckless fund raises circa €70,000 to date
Crowds join St. Catherine's Band and the children at the family fun day in Bruckless today. INDD 2409 Bruckless 1 MVB
As hundreds of white balloons were released into the blue skies over Bruckless today it was confirmed that circa €70,000 had been raised to date for the dependants of Mairead Mundy and Rachel-Cassidy Battles from Bruckless.
The two women, along with Mrs Mundy’s mother Margaret McGonagle, died in a crash in County Louth while returning home from holidays this summer.
Recently a huge community effort has been underway to raise money to support their dependants.
Today a family fun day was held in Bruckless Community Centre.
Today’s family fun day saw every type of activity to suit every age group was available - music, sports, BBQ’s , face painting, a planetarium, bouncy castles, barista coffee, cooking demonstrations and everything provided by the suppliers was donated to the fund.
