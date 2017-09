A missing Donegal man has been located safe and well.

Jerry O'Donnell (46) was reported missing from the Churchill area on September 17th and gardái launched a missing person appeal. He had last been seen on September 13th.

A spokeswoman at the Garda press office said Mr O’Donnell was located over the weekend.

Last week Mr O’Donnell's wife made an emotional appeal for him to get in contact.

Gardaí thanked the media and public for their assistance in the matter.