News
Wreath-laying ceremony to honour Donegal Congo hero
Sam McManus makes a presentation to Betty Gildea on behalf of ex-members of the-28th infantry Battalion.
A wreath-laying ceremony has taken place to
The ceremony was held in Castlefinn graveyard.
Paddy Gildea was a member of the 4th Field Engineers based in Custume Barracks in Athlone.
Paddy was one of eleven Donegal soldiers who fought at the siege of
The soldiers had been attending open-air Mass when they were attacked.
The siege lasted for six days and the company was eventually forced to surrender after their ammunition and supplies ran out.
Around 300 attackers killed in the siege and no Irish lost their lives.They were held prisoners of war for almost a month before being released.
The Donegal soldiers who fought in
A number of 28th Battalion members from the different posts throughout Ireland, Organisation of National Ex-Servicemen and Irish United Nations Veterans Association (IUNVA) members attended the ceremony including the IUNVA National Secretary Jim Casey.
M.C was Gerry Carron Ballyshannon and family Liaison Officer was Eunan Carroll.
Fr. Porter recited the prayers and blessed the grave with all Paddy's family present.
Laments were played by Piper Willie Coffey. Wreaths were laid by the ex-army groups IUNVA, ONE, members of the 28infantrynty battalion and Paddy's family members. Refreshments were served in St.Mary's Hall afterwards with a number of presentations being made to family members.
Refreshments were served in St.Mary's Hall
Paddy's family thanked all involved for making the day a most memorable one for them.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on