Donegal anti-abortion group announces its support for Tim Jackson
Tim Jackson on protest outside the Dáil.
A Donegal anti-abortion group has announced its support for Donegal man Tim Jackson who has declared a ‘hunger strike’ until the Dáil committee on abortion watches a video of an abortion procedure.
In a statement, Donegal
“Tim's reasonable request is that Leo Varadkar and each member of the Oireachtas abortion committee view the video on how abortions are performed before deciding on who can live or who can die,” the group said in a statement.
"The Oireachtas committee on abortion will meet every Wednesday for nine sessions until
On Friday Jackson said he will continue his hunger strike action outside the Dáil despite receiving a letter stating the chairperson of Oireachtas Committee on Abortion has viewed a video of the procedure.
He said a letter from Catherine Noone, chairwoman of the Oireachtas Committee on Abortion, says "the Taoiseach has no difficulty watching it”.
"Although the correspondence is a step in the right direction, I will keep going until the committee
