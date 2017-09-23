Donegal teenager wins Miss Ireland title

News

Lauren McDonagh from Buncrana has won the title of Miss Ireland.

Lauren McDonagh from Buncrana was announced as the winner of the title at a ceremony in Dublin last night.

The 18-year-old is daughter of Tom and Ann McDonagh

She was selected to represent Donegal at this year's final at the regional final held in the Cavern Letterkenny last June.

Lauren will now represent Ireland at the Miss World final in China this November

She is only second winner of the title from Donegal after Natasha Nic Gairbheith in 2004.