Wind Warning for Donegal



Met Eireann has issued a weather warning for strong winds for Donegal today.

South to southeast winds will reach mean wind speeds between 50 and 65 km/h particularly along exposed coastal areas.

Gusts that will reach Gale force 8. The warning applies to counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick and is valid until 6pm .

A marine weather warning has also been issued for south to southeast gales this morning and for a time this afternoon on Irish Coastal Waters from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head, possibly reaching strong gale force 9 for a time.

A Small Craft Warning has also been issued for South to southeast winds will reach force 6 or higher on Saturdays on all Irish Coastal Waters.