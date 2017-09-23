News
Wind Warning for Donegal
Met Eireann has issued a weather warning for strong winds for Donegal today.
South to southeast winds will reach mean wind speeds between 50 and 65 km/h particularly along exposed coastal areas.
Gusts that will reach Gale force 8. The warning applies to counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick and is valid until
A marine weather warning has also been issued for
A Small Craft Warning has also been issued for South to southeast winds will reach force 6 or higher on Saturdays on all Irish Coastal Waters.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on