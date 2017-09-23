The weather in Donegal - Saturday, September 23rd



Largely dry this morning with patchy mist, fog and light drzzle clearing. Some spells of hazy sunshine for a time but cloud will increase from the west bringing outbreaks of rain to the west coast during the early afternoon. The rain will gradually spread eastwards during the afternoon and evening. Mild and windy with highs of 16 to 18 Celsius in fresh to strong and gusty south to southeast winds. Winds will reach gale force at times near the west coast.



Tonight, the rain will gradually clear eastwards on Saturday night and it will become largely dry with just few well scattered showers. Southerly winds will ease allowing mist and fog to develop locally. Mild with lows of 11 to 14 Celsius.