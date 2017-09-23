The weather in Donegal - Saturday, September 23rd

Largely dry this morning with patchy mist,
fog
and light
drzzle
clearing. Some spells of hazy sunshine for a time but cloud will increase from the west bringing outbreaks of rain to the west coast during the early afternoon. The rain will gradually spread eastwards during the afternoon and evening. Mild and windy with highs of 16 to 18 Celsius in fresh to
strong
and gusty south to southeast winds. Winds will reach gale force at times near the west coast.
Tonight, the rain will gradually clear eastwards on Saturday night and it will become largely dry with just
few
well scattered
showers. Southerly winds will ease allowing mist and fog to develop locally. Mild with lows of 11 to 14 Celsius.
Tomorrow,
will see some bright or sunny spells on Sunday but there will be a good deal of cloud about with scattered showers. The showers will mainly affect the west and east coasts. Some of the showers may merge into longer spells of rain near the east coast. Highs of 15 to 17 Celsius in mostly light southerly breezes.
