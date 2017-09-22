Declan Bonner installed as new Donegal senior team manager at Co. Committee meeting

Declan Bonner was ratified as the new Donegal senior team manager at a specially convened Co. Committee meeting in Jacksons Hotel, Ballybofey, tonight.

After explaining the process to the delegates, chairman, Sean Dunnion, said that they were putting Declan Bonner's name before the meeting.

Prior to Bonner being proposed and seconded, there were questions from Denis Ellis of Naomh Columba and David Kelch of Naomh Conaill.

Ellis wanted to know if safeguards were put in place so that county panellists would be available to play for their clubs as he was unhappy with what was the norm for the last number of years.

Co. Chairman, Sean Dunnion, said that this was an issue that they had discussed with all the candidates, and he also added that there would be further discussion on the issue between the new manager and the Donegal CCC once the fixture schedule for the coming year was available.

Naomh Conaill delegate David Kelch said his club had proposed one of the unsuccessful candidates, Cathal Corey, and he was told after the second interview that he needed to strengthen his backroom team and that he would be called to a third meeting. However, the chairman, Mr. Dunnion, refuted this and said that they had discussed his backroom team but said there was no mention of a third interview.

After the new manager, Declan Bonner, was proposed and seconded, he was introduced to the meeting to a somewhat subdued reaction.

He has been given a three year term with a review at the end of year one and year two.

The Na Rossa man said it was a great honour to take on the job and thanked his wife, Catherine, and family as well as his club for giving him the time and opportunity.

The new manager's No. 2 was revealed as Paul McGonagle of Buncrana, who was also proposed and seconded. The rest of Bonner's backroom team will be finalised in the next couple of weeks and will be put before Co. Committee for ratification at the October Co. Committee meeting, which may be put back to October 9th to provide extra time.

Speaking also at the meeting, Naomh Brid delegate, Matt Gallagher, in congratulating the new manager wondered about the possibility of Donegal competing at junior championship level.

The Donegal Co. Chairman issued a statement afterwards congratulating the new manager:

On behalf of Coiste Chondae Dhún na nGall, I would like to congratulate Declan Bonner on his appointment as Donegal Senior Football Team Manager this evening. Declan brings a wealth of playing experience at the highest level and previous managerial experience to the position. The Management Committee of CLG Dhún na nGall look forward to working with Declan and his management/backroom team for the next 3 years and want to wish him every success during his term.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow members of the selection panel, County Secretary, Aideen Gillen, County Treasurer, Cieran Kelly, Damian Diver and Paddy Carr who were extremely diligent, totally focused and committed over the past 2 weeks to the very difficult task of selecting the new manager of the Donegal Senior Football Team for the years, 2018 - 2020. It is much appreciated.

Seán Ó Duinnín,

Cathaoirleach,

CLG Dhún na nGall.