Two language plans have been announced for the Donegal Gaeltacht

Two language plans for Donegal have been announced under the language planning process.

Minister of State with responsibility for Gaeilge, Gaeltacht and the Islands, Joe McHugh, TD., has announced that that the first three language plans have been approved under the language planning process.

Language plans have been approved for Gaoth Dobhair, Anagaire, Rann na Feirste and Loch an Iúir Language Planning area in the Donegal Gaeltacht; Cloich Chionnaola, Gort an Choirce , An Fál Carrach and Machaire Rabhartaigh Language Planning area in the Donegal Gaeltacht and Cois Fharraige Language Planning Area in the Galway Gaeltacht.

Welcoming the ann9ocumment Údarás na Gaeltachta said his is another significant step forward in the language planning process, a process which began in 2014.

Speaking at the approval event, Anna Ní Ghallachair, Chairperson of the Bord of Údarás na Gaeltachta said “Language plans at community level are important in themselves but the process itself and the approach used was of particular importance to the Lead Organisations and the Language Planning Steering Committees in preparing the plans and I congratulate them on the fruits of their labour. The strong spirit of participation and teamwork were evident, these fervent characteristics helped the Gaeltacht community down through the generations in achieving their community objectives as they worked voluntarily, hand in hand, on behalf of their neighbours and on behalf of the language.

The Lead Organisations and the Language Planning Steering Committees understood that it was necessary that the community was aware of the language planning process and to acknowledge its role in the process. The community’s ownership in preparing the plan from the early stages and now in the implementation stage is vital.”

Údarás na Gaeltachta’s CEO, Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, also welcomed the approval of the plans. He stated: “The Lead Organisations, their Language Planning Steering Committees and their communities are deserving of high praise for their diligence and efforts regarding the challenging work involved in preparing a language plan and Údarás na Gaeltachta will work with these Lead Organisations and Language Planning Steering Committees to implement these plans.

“ High quality jobs and businesses are being developed all around the Gaeltacht areas and we want to ensure that the youth of the Gaeltacht can gain training, achieve qualifications and work close to home in order to nurture and develop vibrant language communities.”

It is hoped that plans for eight more language areas will be submitted to the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht between now and the end of the year.