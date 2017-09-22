Donegal anti-abortion protester vows to continue ‘hunger strike’ despite assurances on video

Anti-abortion protester Tim Jackson says he will continue his hunger strike action outside the Dáil until all members of the Oireachtas committee on abortion have watch the video of an abortion procedure together.

Mr Jackson says he received a letter from Senator Catherine Noone, chairwoman of the Committee on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, saying she has watched the video and that "the Taoiseach has no difficulty watching it”.

The campaigner’s main demand of the hunger strike was that the taoiseach and the committee watch the video of an abortion before going any further with plans for a referendum on the eighth Amendment.

Tim Jackson said: "Although the correspondence is a step in the right direction, I will keep going until the committee watch the video together in session. There is no other way of verifying if they all have watched it."

Jackson, who began his protest on Monday, said he remains determined that the committee are fully informed of what happens the baby in an abortion.

"I think the least we all can do is know exactly how the child is killed, as it's unmasks the reality of abortion in a debate clouded with euphemisms. It is a prerequisite for having a fully informed debate," he added.

The 28-year-old’s protest has drawn criticism from Abortion Rights Campaign Ireland, who described his actions as “a farcical media stunt”.