The weather in Donegal - Friday, September 22nd

Outbreaks of rain this morning will clear through the afternoon with brighter weather developing for the second half of the day. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees. Light to moderate southerly winds.

Dry with clear spells for this evening and tonight, cloud will thicken overnight. Lowest temperatures 9 or 10 degrees. Light to moderate southerly winds for a time will strengthen as the night goes on and by morning will be gale force along western coasts.

Tomorrow Saturday will begin dry, although it will be rather cloudy. Rain will move in from the Atlantic later in the afternoon, with some heavy bursts expected. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees. Southerly winds will be strong and gusty through the day, with gales at sea, easing only slowly on Saturday night.