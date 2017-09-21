Wife makes emotional appeal to missing Donegal husband

The wife of a man who has been missing from Churchill for over a week has issued an emotional appeal for him to call home.

According to Ann O’Donnell, her husband, Jerry O’Donnell, 46, was last seen on Allison Street in Glasgow on Wednesday last at 5.45pm

Ms. O’Donnell said her husband’s van had been located at the car park in Dungloe.

She said it is her information that he drove to Dungloe early on Wednesday morning where he later boarded a bus to Scotland.

Mrs. O’Donnell said she wants her husband to call home so she can know he is okay.

Jerry is described as being 5’ 7” tall, of broad build, with short grey hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí are continung to seek the assistance of the public in locating the whereabouts of Mr O'Donnell, who, they said in a release last weekend, was last seen on September 13th at approximately 6.20am in the Churchill area.

Anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of Jerry O’Donnell are being urged to call gardaí at Milford Garda Station at 074 91 53060 any garda station.

Alternatively you can call the Garda Confidential Telephone number at 1800 666 111.