Professional, affordable, accessible and confidential counselling available now in Donegal Town

Let's Get Talking has opened in Donegal Town to provide professional, affordable, accessible and confidential counselling and psychotherapy.

The service is open to both men and women aged sixteen and over.

The new service offers one-to-one counselling on a wide range of issues including anxiety, depression, relationship difficulties, sexuality, grief, bereavement and loss, addictions such as drug, alcohol, on-line betting, gambling, internet pornography, thoughts of suicide, self harming, gender identity, bullying, stress, panic attacks, abuse which may be historical or ongoing. So there are no waiting lists, out of hours appointments can be arranged and you don't need a doctor's referral.

Phone; 0876884953 (074) 9742537; email; letsgettalkingdonegal @gmail.com