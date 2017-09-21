BREAKING NEWS: Declan Bonner set to be unveiled as new Donegal manager at special Co. Board meeting

Declan Bonner looks set to be the new Donegal senior football manager in succession to Rory Gallagher.

It is expected that the outgoing U-21 manager’s name will go before the special county committee meeting which has been called for tomorrow night.

The 1992 All-Ireland winner is the choice of the special selection committee set up to fill the vacancy left by the sudden departure of Rory Gallagher.

The final decision was taken by the selection committee on Wednesday night and the 1992 All-Ireland winner and the other two candidates Shaun Paul Barrett and Cathal Corey were informed of the decision by telephone this morning (Thursday).

The county’s 40 clubs have been informed of the meeting by email this morning. The meeting is at 8.30 pm in the Villa Rosa Hotel, in Ballybofey.