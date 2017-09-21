Weather
Weather for Donegal, Thursday, September 21st, 2017
Rain in the east is to clear early this morning to become a mainly dry and sunny day. A few showers will develop in the afternoon but the evening is to be mainly dry again. High temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate winds.
Tonight will start dry with clear spells. However, cloud will increase during the night followed by rain later. Low temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees in mainly moderate winds.
