Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, September 21st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Kitty Conaghan, Doorin Line, Mountcharles

- Annie Canning (née Deeney), Tyrladen, Glenvar

- Marjorie Kelly née Brennan Springlawn, Longford Town, Raphoe

- Edward Maloney Junior, Cronashallog, Dungloe

- Jack Coyle, Bun an Droichid, Kerrykeel

- Kathleen McShane, Derrylahan, Kilcar

- Joseph Maxwell, Carrickbrack, Convoy

- Dolly O'Donnell, Fair Hill, Dungloe

- Troy Morris, Muff

Kitty Conaghan, Doorin Line, Mountcharles

The death has taken place in her 104th year, at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, of Kitty Conaghan, Doorin Line, Mountcharles.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Marguerite Lawler, Doorin Line, Mountcharles Wednesday and today, Thursday, from 11am until 10pm.

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Annie Canning (née Deeney), Tyrladen, Glenvar

The death has taken place at Mount Hybla Nursing Home, Castleknock, of Annie Canning (née Deeney), Tyrladen, Glenvar.

Reposing at the family home, Glenvar, from 9pm on Wednesday and all day on Thursday. Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Friday in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Marjorie Kelly née Brennan, Springlawn, Longford Town, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Marjorie Kelly, née Brennan, Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford and Raphoe.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6pm.

Removal on Friday to arrive at St. Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Eunan's Cemetery, Raphoe.

Edward Maloney Junior, Cronashallog, Dungloe

The sudden death has taken place of Edward Maloney Junior, Cronashallog, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe on Thursday, September 21st at 12noon, with burial afterwards in Maghery cemetery.

House strictly private please.

Jack Coyle, Bun an Droichid, Kerrykeel

The sudden death has occurred in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Jackie Coyle, Bun an Droichid, Kerrykeel.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top, Letterkenny Thursday at 6pm going to St Mary’s Chapel, Fanavolty, Fanad for Rosary and to repose overnight.

Requiem mass on Friday at 10am followed by Cremation in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

House private please.

Kathleen McShane, Derrylahan, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Kathleen Mc Shane, Derrylahan, Kilcar.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Friday, September 22nd at 11.30am for funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12noon with burial afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

House private please, from 11pm till 11am.

Joseph Maxwell, Carrickbrack, Convoy

The death has taken place at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Joseph Maxwell, Carrickbrack, Convoy.

His remains will repose at his late residence from Wednesday, September 20th, 11am. Funeral from there on Friday, September 22nd at 1.30 for service in Carnowen Presbyterian Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Dolly O'Donnell, Fair Hill, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Dolly O’Donnell, Fair Hill, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 5pm on Wednesday evening September 20th, with Rosary at 9pm.

Viewing again on Thursday September 21st at 3pm, with removal at 6:30pm going to St. Patrick’s Church, Meenacross for 7pm, reposing overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday September 22nd at 11am, with internment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Troy Morris, Muff

The sudden death has occurred of Troy Morris, Muff.

Removal from the family home, Sappagh, Muff, on Thursday, September 21st, at 9.15am to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn, Derry for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the City Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.