News
Medical Council inquiry begins into doctor's care of six patients in Donegal
Letterkenny University Hospital
A doctor who worked as a Senior House Officer at the Letterkenny University Hospital emergency department is facing a Medical Council inquiry regarding her care of six patients.
The inquiry is examining alleged failures in providing safe medical care, in making diagnoses, in documenting treatment plans and in communications with colleagues, RTÉ is reporting today.
It is also alleged
The six patients will not be identified by name at the inquiry.
The inquiry has heard that
Barrister Lorna Lynch for the Medical Council chief executive said events began when
On investigation, these complaints were not upheld by the Medical Council.
In an opening statement today,
She said her complaint to Letterkenny on the issues was not dealt with.
She said she was badly treated by Letterkenny and also criticised the Medical Council for the way it has dealt with her case.
The inquiry is scheduled to last eight days.
The inquiry has heard details of the six patients involved in the allegations.
Patient A was a 72-year-old male, seen
The medication records were 'empty'.
Nurses filled out two 'near miss' events in this case.
Patient B was a 69-year-old male seen around 23 March 2015 complaining of shortness of breath.
It is alleged
Another doctor diagnosed respiratory distress and pneumonia and prescribed antibiotics.
In the case of Patient C, a 24-year-old male, there was an alleged failure to record the dimensions of a wound, after a fall from a motorcycle in April 2015.
Three other cases were also dealt with in April 2015.
Patient D was 58-years-old and there was an alleged failure to respond properly to significant respiratory distress.
Patient E was a 24-year-old female who was dehydrated and it is claimed
Patient F was a 31-year-old female where there was an alleged wrong diagnosis of urinary tract infection, for which antibiotics were also wrongly prescribed.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on