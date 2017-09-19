Fears for Churchill man missing since Wednesday

There are growing fears for a man who was last seen in Churchill on Wednesday.

Gardaí continue to seek the assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jerry O'Donnell, 46, who was last seen in Churchill at 6.30pm.

He is described as 5' 7" tall of broad build with short grey hair and blue eyes.

Mr. O'Donnell is believed to be travelling in an 05 DL registration white Peugeot Partner van.

Anyone who has seen Jerry in the last number of days or anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are urged to call gardaí at Milford Garda Station at 074 91 53060 or the Garda Confidential telephone line at 1800 666 111.