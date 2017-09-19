Seamus Coleman opens Cancer Care West Support Centre in Donegal

The state-of-the-art Cancer Care West Support Centre in Letterkenny was officially opened by Ireland’s Seamie Coleman on Saturday morning last but Seamie was the first to acknowledge that this event was not about him.

Speaking to the Democrat he said, “This is all about the hundreds of cancer sufferers and those affected by cancer from Donegal - we all have been touched in some way by this terrible disease and this centre will do so much to help those on their journey to recovery.

“It is easy to talk about these things but much harder to make it happen. It is all about people pulling together. Today is a very important day for Donegal and I urge people to show every support they can.”

Noel Cunningham who acted as MC for the event spoke passionately about the centre saying, “I have visited Inis Aoibhinn in Galway on many’s an occasion- be it to visit friends or maybe just to come back down to reality. It is a wonderful facility.

“It is a sad but joyful fact that over 30% of those receiving treatment are from Donegal but the joy is that they all offer such a great support to each other during recovery.”

Dr. Helen Greally, director of psychology and support services, said that one of the most important aspects is the aftercare offered to patients.

She said, “One of the myths around cancer is that when the treatment is over, you are better.

“Thankfully, a lot of people cope well with cancer and make a good recovery, but we help people to live with the uncertainty of a cancer diagnosis and the impact this has on their lives.

“Cancer does not just affect you physically - it can have a major impact on your mental well being - fatigue, fear, isolation, disbelief. Nobody should have to travel this journey alone - we want to be a partner along the way, we want to give people back the freedom to live.

This is a truly great day for Donegal.”

