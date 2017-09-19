The weather in Donegal - Tuesday, September 19th

Mostly dry at first this morning. A few bright spells, but rather cloudy overall, with scattered patches of drizzle and mist, with some persistent rain developing, later this afternoon. Top temperatures of 15 to 18 C. Freshening southerly winds will increase strongly later on western coasts.

Tonight will be breezy, misty and mostly cloudy tonight, with the rain and drizzle becoming fairly widespread and locally heavy. Some hill and coastal fog also. Lowest temperatures 11 to 13 C. The strong southerly winds will ease towards dawn.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and misty, with widespread rain and drizzle, with the rain heavy in places. Some further fog patches also. A clearance will develop later in the day. Top temperatures 14 to 17 C.