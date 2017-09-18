Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, September 18th, 2017



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Mary Gallagher, Tyrconnell Street, Donegal Town

- Pat Forker, Glenahilk, Burtonport

- Francie Mc Ginley, Lower Mount Marion, Milford

- Máire McElroy, Magheroarty, Gortahork

- Mrs Frances Marie Duffy, Tonagh Carrigans

- Mona Galvin, Longford and formerly Letterkenny

- Sophie Mc Ateer, Lower Mount Marion, Milford

- Kathleen Lester, Dublin and Convoy



Mary Gallagher, Tyrconnell Street, Donegal Town

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Mary Gallagher, Tyrconnell Street, Donegal Town.

She is a former teacher at Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at the hospital chapel today, Monday September 18th, from 5pm with removal at 6:45 to St Mary’s Church, Killymard, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial immediately after in St Agatha’s Churchyard, Clar.

Pat Forker, Glenahilk, Burtonport

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Forker, late of Glenahilk, Burtonport.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 5pm today, Monday September 18th.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 20th, at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment afterward in Belcruit Cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am.

Francie Mc Ginley, Lower Mount Marion, Milford

The death has taken place of Francie Mc Ginley, late of Lower Mount Marion, Milford.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Monday September 18th at 6pm, going his late residence.

Requiem Mass is on Wednesday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterward in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 10am.

Máire McElroy, Magheroarty, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Màire McElroy, Magheroarty, Gortahork. Funeral from Glasgow on Monday, the 18th September, to arrive at Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, the 19th, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.



Frances Marie Duffy, Tonagh Carrigans

The death has taken place of Frances Marie Duffy, late of Tonagh, Carrigans.

Her remains will repose at the family home in Ardagh, Carrigans from 6.30pm on Sunday September 17th.

Funeral on Tuesday morning September 19th, with 11 o’clock requiem mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston.



Mona Galvin, Longford and formerly Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Mona Galvin (née McTeague), late of Midara Gardens, Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, County Longford and formerly of Letterkenny.

Her remains will reposing at her residence in Longford today, Monday, September 18th, from 4.00pm until 8.00pm .

Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St.Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am.

Interment afterwards in Conwal cemetery, Letterkenny.

Sophie Mc Ateer, Lower Mount Marion, Milford

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sophie Mc Ateer, late of Lower Mount Marion, Milford.

Her remains are reposing at her home from 6pm today, Monday evening, September 18th.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterward in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 10am



Kathleen Lester, Dublin and Convoy

The death has taken place of Kathleen Lester, née Kelly, late of Sallynoggin in Dublin and formerly of Kiltoal, Convoy.

Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victories, Chapel, Sallynoggin, Dublin on Tuesday September 19th at 10am, with burial afterwards to St. Mary’s Old cemetery, Convoy, arriving between 3pm and 3.30pm.

Donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society Ireland c/o Paddy Kelly, Figart, Raphoe.



