Donegal Hospice to benefit from Leo Finnegan Memorial Run

The first staging of the Leo Finnegan Memorial Run will take place on Wednesday, September 27th at 7 pm in Letterkenny.

Registrations will be take from 6 pm at Diver's Garage on Canal Road. The event will have a 3K walk and a 5k run. Entry is free, with all donations going to the Donegal Hospice.

Refreshments afterwards at Diver's Garage.

Looking ahead to the event, Leo's widow, Louise, said Leo was extremely well cared for at the Donegal Hospice during the final weeks of his life.

"It is just 13 months since my dear husband Leo passed away from a hideous brain tumour. The last 52 days of his life were spent in the haven that is The Donegal Hospice," she said.

"The diligent care given to Leo by the wonderful staff in the hospice without doubt prolonged his life and gave us extra cherished time with him. The staff saw to it that Leo lived his last weeks, days and hours pain free and in relative comfort.They helped him to maintain his quality of life and dignity to the end. The Finnegan family are indebted to the staff of the Donegal Hospice for the care and attention they gave Leo and his family during his final weeks," Louise added.

Leo had such a passion for athletics and was known throughout the country and beyond for the high quality video footage of races using his runassist website to upload the videos within hours of completion of the events so they could be viewed by enthusiastic followers of the events.

"It seems fitting therefore, that we remember Leo by holding a charity race in his memory, with all proceeds supporting The Donegal Hospice so they can maintain the high quality care and service we experienced as a family," she said.