€15m works for south-west Donegal road out to tender

A tender has gone out for €15m of improvements for a stretch of road between Donegal town and Killybegs.

Improvement works on the N56 at Mountcharles from Turris Hill to Drumbeigh are out for tender and tenders are to be returned by the end of October.

Donegal TD and Leas Cheann Comhairle Pat ‘the Cope’ has Gallagher has welcomed the confirmation from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII). The proposed works will involve the design and construction of approximately 2.75km of new national secondary road to type 1 single carriageway. The scheme commences at the tie-in with the Mountcharles Bypass and continues to Drumbeigh .  

Deputy Gallagher was advised by TII that, it is intended a contractor for the new road project will be appointed shortly after the October deadline and that road construction commence immediately after.

“The project will significantly improve the level of service for road users and enhance the accessibility of South West Donegal including the port of Killybegs and Gaeltacht areas,” Deputy Gallagher said.

He said the N56 Mountcharles to Drumbeigh is an essential project for improving access to south-west Donegal and the port of Killybegs, but more improvement works  need to be done to the N56 right throughout Donegal.

“It must now be a priority for TII, the government  and Donegal County Council to put in place further plans for improving the remaining sections of the N56, so that a proper roadway of acceptable standards is constructed to the Southwest of Donegal and the port of Killybegs. I wish to compliment those who have worked on this phase of the N56 project in TII and Donegal Co Council. It is essential though that we  redouble our efforts and focus on the remaining sections of the N56 which need to be improved, it is necessary for the TII to prepare plans for these sections now in order to carry out other improvement works in the future. Work on the N56 will never be complete until all of west Donegal through which the N56 services is fully upgraded; and in order to ensure complete delivery of the N56  we need to be setting in place the future plans to deliver those necessary improvements  in the years ahead.”