€15m works for south-west Donegal road out to tender

A tender has gone out for €15m of improvements for a stretch of road between Donegal town and Killybegs.

Improvement works on the N56 at Mountcharles from Turris Hill to Drumbeigh are out for tender and tenders are to be returned by the end of October.

Donegal TD and Leas Cheann Comhairle Pat ‘the Cope’ has Gallagher has welcomed the confirmation from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII). The proposed works will involve the design and construction of approximately 2.75km of new national secondary road to type 1 single carriageway. The scheme commences at the tie-in with the Mountcharles Bypass and continues to Drumbeigh .

Deputy Gallagher was advised by TII that, it is intended a contractor for the new road project will be appointed shortly after the October deadline and that road construction commence immediately after.

“The project will significantly improve the level of service for road users and enhance the accessibility of South West Donegal including the port of Killybegs and Gaeltacht areas,” Deputy Gallagher said.

He said the N56 Mountcharles to Drumbeigh is an essential project for improving access to south-west Donegal and the port of Killybegs, but more improvement works need to be done to the N56 right throughout Donegal.