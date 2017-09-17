Donegal town to celebrate Lotto win

The community of Muff have been called on to celebrate the latest Lotto win for the town by the winning retailer who sold the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 in last night’s Lotto draw.

Kevin Doherty, store owner of the Centra store in the town described the win as a ‘life-changing’ event for the winning ticket holder after storms and floods devastated the area in recent weeks.

He said: “It’s quite an emotional day for us in the store, we’re absolutely over the moon for our customers. Everybody in this part of the country has had to endure a difficult couple of weeks following the recent storms and flooding so this is the good news we all needed this week. Can you imagine what €250,000 would mean to a local family who may be rebuilding their lives with the damage caused by the storms – there’s no doubt about it, it’s absolutely life-changing.”

A National Lottery spokesperson today urged players in North East Donegal to check their numbers to see if they are the holders of the lucky ticket. The numbers are: 09, 10, 25, 33, 45, 46 and the Bonus: 01.

“Today is all about celebrating the winner in the store so the balloons are being blown up and the champagne will be popped. We’re going to celebrate the day with a party for our customers and we’ll certainly be raising a toast to the lucky winner and try to put the last couple of difficult weeks behind us,” he said.

Approximately 30 cent in every Euro spent on National Lottery games go back to good causes in the areas of sport, health, welfare, education, arts and heritage. In total more than €5 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 30 years ago.