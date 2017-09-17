Gardaí issue appeal for assistance in finding missing Donegal man

Gardai are asking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 46-year-old Jerry O’Donnell, from Churchill who was last seen four days ago.

In a statement released today, the Garda Press Office say Jerry was last seen on the 13/09/17 at approximately 6.20am in the Churchill area. He is described as being 5’ 7’’ tall, of broad build and with short grey hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be travelling in a 05 DL registration white Peugeot Partner van.

Anyone who has seen Jerry or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.