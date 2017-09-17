The weather in Donegal for Sunday, September 17th

Lovely start to the day here in God's country in Donegal - it was a cold night and there was a sliver of frost on the car roof tops and the hedges this morning but that's has been burned off by the welcome sight of the morning sub.

It's going to be a nice day here, sunny spells mainly, but a chance of an odd light shower, although only a chance, most of us might avoid that all day.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells, it will get cool again, down to 4 degrees.