Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, September 14th, 2017

- Kathleen Gallagher, Gortnaluchoge, Downings

- Corney Mandy Gallagher, Creeslough

- Mary Johnston, The Mullins, Donegal town

- Mary Noonan, 14 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny

- Eamon Martin, Butcher Street, Lifford

Kathleen Gallagher, Gortnaluchoge, Downings

The death has taken place of Kathleen Gallagher, Gortnaluchoge, Downings.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Vincent De Paul, c/o any family member. Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Corney Mandy Gallagher, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Corney Mandy Gallagher, Creeslough.

Reposing at the home of his brother John Gallagher, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass on Friday, September 15th, in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough at 3pm. Burial immediately afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time, please, from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Lake House Patients Comfort Fund, Portnablagh, care of any family member.

Mary Johnston, The Mullins, Donegal town

The death has taken place peacefully, in Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs, of Mary Johnston, The Mullins, Donegal town.

Reposing at her residence in the Mullins, Donegal town, today, Thursday, from 2pm to 10pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church,

Killymard, at 10.30am tomorrow, Friday, for funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Noonan, 14 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Noonan, 14 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest to her late residence today, Thursday, at 12 noon. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family time, please, from 11pm until 11am. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the intensive care unit.

Eamon Martin, Butcher Street, Lifford

The death has taken place of Eamon Martin, late of Butcher Street, Lifford.

Reposing at the home of his son John Martin at 6 Chestnut Grove, Lifford, on Wednesday, September 13th, from 8.30pm.

Funeral leaving on Friday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11pm.

