Over 300 Donegal farmers need crisis funding after flood

Over 300 Donegal farmers are expected to apply for emergency funding from the government after the unprecedented flooding which hit Inishowen and east Donegal last month.

Farmers have called on the IFA to fight for as much financial aid as possible following the flooding which damaged land, crops, and roads, mostly in the Inishowen peninsula.

A special IFA meeting to deal with the flooding issue heard that the aid on offer - a package of €15,000 - would be inadequate for many farmers and some farmers would need substantial sums to deal with damage caused to their land by the flooding of August 22nd.

Concern has also been raised by the IFA that damage to crops and uncut fodder and silage may not be covered.

Tuesday's meeting took place three weeks to the day of the flood and there were also calls for special funding to help clean drains and rivers after a council engineer said much of the damage to bridges was caused by debris and trees which caused a buildup of water under bridges.

Teagasc in Donegal says it has had 300 applications for assessment from farmers affected by the flooding and 170 assessments have been carried out.

The scheme for farmers opened yesterday afternoon, just hours after 200 farmers gathered in Buncrana for the IFA meeting. It closes on September 29th.

A maximum fund of €15,000 was criticised by some farmers at the meeting, as was the length of time it has taken the department to finalise the details of the scheme.

One farmer described the €15,000 fund as “an insult for some farmers”.

“I think we have to fight for more and we can't let the government off on this,” he said. “They said money would not be a problem. The money does not go far enough as far as I am concerned.”