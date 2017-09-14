An evening of words and music in south Donegal

Following on from last year’s successful publication of a collection of short stories, “Wild Atlantic Words”, Tir Conaill Writers is organising an evening of words and music next Wednesday at Manhattan Steakhouse in Donegal town.

The event kicks off at 8pm, on Wednesday, September 20th, and will include a blend of original short stories, memoir and poetry, supported by local singers and musicians.

The event is free, with refreshments, and all are welcome. Invitations have also been extended to other local writers and poetry groups.

Tir Conaill Writers meets every two weeks in the Donegal Family Resource Centre, and includes authors who have published memoir, crime fiction and history as well as work for television and radio.

The group has been together for eight years and were formally known as MEAS Writers. They include members who have a background in community work, health, social work, teaching and television, people who come together to share their love of writing and to hone their skills.

The evening is being funded by a grant from Donegal County Council, via local Cllr. John Campbell, a strong supporter of the writers group from the start.

This event is building on the success of a similar event in 2015 and reflects a commitment to raise the profile of authors and musicians in the area.

A Focus on south Donegal

Ann Garratt, a member of Tir Conaill writers, said, “Donegal Town misses out on many arts and literary events, which tend to be held around Letterkenny.

“We’re hoping in our small way to redress the balance. There are lots of talented prose writers and poets in the south of the county, and we hope that our evening will provide inspiration for further literary miscellanies like this in the future,” she said.