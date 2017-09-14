An invitation to women from the Donegal Women’s Network

The National Collective of Community-Based Women’s Networks - Donegal Women’s Network, is hosting a celebration for the Women’s Equality Awareness (Wear) Project.

The NCCWN-Donegal Women’s Network is extending an open invitation to women of all ages.

The lunchtime celebration will run from 12.30 to 3.30pm on September 28th, at the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny.

The event will hear from women in Donegal, what they themselves share and what they share with other women abroad; the importance of creating a women’s space and giving value to women’s lives locally and globally.

Transition Year students will also be joining the gathering on the day.

If you would like to book a place, or if you would like more information, please contact Finola Brennan @ 074 9722790 or by email donwomnet@eircom.net.

The Wear project is funded by the EU Ladder Project.