Culture Night at An Grianán Theatre

Culture Night – a night where arts and cultural venues put on shows for free – takes place on Friday week, September 22nd, and there’s a whole host of attractions on the Letterkenny Culture Night trail.

Chief among them is at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny where they’re pulling out all the stops with two great shows – Mikel Murfi’s I Hear You and Rejoice and Little John Nee’s Caledonian Highly Strung Orchestra.

The roaring success of The Man In The Woman's Shoes made Mikel Murfi one of the hottest new names on the Irish theatre scene. His follow up – I Hear You And Rejoice – is a tender and joy filled account of a most unlikely marriage between Pat Farnon, an ageing cobbler and all-round contented man, and the redoubtable Kitsy Rainey. It’s a match made in heaven described as “100 percent pure distilled theatrical magic” by The Evening Standard.

Murfi plays a host of characters in this one-man show. As well as Pat and Kitsy you get to meet Huby Patterson and Magic Mick as well as Sylvie, Eugene and Tony Cleary – the amazing no instrumental man.

Immediately afterwards, Little John Nee and his Caledonian Highly Strung Orchestra take to the stage. Joining Little John to make up the orchestra are Orlaith Gilchreest, Jeremy Howard and Fionn Robinson. Together they combine skill, wit and energy, earning a reputation of one of Donegal's most popular ensembles, with their CD of a couple of years ago, Songs From The Lough Swilly Delta, a massive crowdfunding success and fan favourite.

You can see Mikel Murfi’s I Hear You And Rejoice at 8pm on Friday week September 22nd in An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny and that will be followed at 9.30pm by Little John Nee’s Caledonian Highly Strung Orchestra.

I’d pay €15 without quibble to see either of these shows and you can see them both for free, nada, absolutely nothing thanks to Culture Night and the good folk at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny.

Might be an idea to ring them (074 9120777) to book a ticket though. The theatre only holds so many.