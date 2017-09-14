The 4 of Us coming to Derry, Donegal

Newry brothers Brendan and Declan Murphy have, as the nucleus and driving force behind The 4 Of Us, have been a part of Irish music history for over a quarter of a century.



They shot to fame way back in 1989 with their debut album Songs for the Tempted, which featured the massive hits Mary and Drag My Bad Name Down – songs which have more than stood the test of time and remain anthems to this day. The follow-up, Man Alive, made Q magazine's prestigious Top 50 Albums of 1992 and included the UK Top 30 hit, She Hits Me.



Over the years they’ve remained a constant presence both in the charts and on the airwaves, notching up six Top 20 charting albums and over two decades of radio hits. The brothers proved they haven’t missed a beat with their seventh studio album, Sugar Island, released last year to critical acclaim and confirming their place as one of Ireland's favourite musical acts.



The mostly tour as a two-piece these days, packing an unbelievable amount of energy into the show. Between Declan and Brendan there’s almost 60 years of skill and experience onstage so it’s no surprise that their live shows are a masterclass.



They play The Playhouse in Derry this weekend (Saturday, September 16th) and you can also see them in The Balor, Ballybofey next month (Saturday October 14th). Tickets for The Playhouse gig are £12 sterling available from The Playhouse on 048 71 268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk. Tickets for The Balor gig are €17 available from 0749131840 or www.balorartscentre.com