The week's highlights in the Donegal area

Bit of a curious week this with everything seemingly compressed into Friday and Saturday. You’ll be spoiled for choice this weekend but may find yourself a bit short of options midweek.

On Friday you can choose from In Their Thousands at The Holy Trinity Church in Dunfanaghy, comedian Owen O’Neill at The Balor, Omagh singer Donna Taggart in the Alley in Strabane, The Vagina Monologues in An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny, and Dirty Dusting starring May McFettridge in The Millennium Forum, Derry.

May takes her Dirty Dusting show to The Alley in Strabane on Saturday. Also on Saturday there’s one for the kids with Goldilocks and the Three Bears at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny at 2 o'clock in the afternoon.

Later that evening you have your pick of two great gigs – legendary Thin Lizzy drummer Brian Downey brings his Alive and Dangerous show, celebrating the 40th anniversary of one of rocks all-time great live albums, Live and Dangerous, to The Balor, Ballybofey, while The 4 Of Us of ‘Oh Mary’ fame play The Playhouse in Derry.