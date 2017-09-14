Ten hospitalised: Gardaí appeal for information on Donegal school bus crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash between a school bus and a van which left ten people hospitalised to come forward.

Eight secondary school children and the drivers of both vehicles were hospitalised but no one was seriously injured in the collision which occurred on the road between St Johnston and Lifford at 8.15am.

A Garda forensic examination of the scene near Porthall has been completed. The stretch of the R265 where the crash occurred was closed all morning but is expected to reopen soon.

Garda Inspector Michael Harrison said gardaí will be technically examining the 53-seater bus and the van to identify if mechanical faults may be to blame.

The bus was taking children to two schools in Raphoe and the van was heading in the opposite direction.

There were around 20 children on the bus when the collision occurred.

“Thankfully there has been no one seriously injured,” Inspector Harrison said. “It could have been a more serious collision than it was.”

He appealed for anyone travelling on the road from St Johnston to Lifford who may have information to contact gardaí. “Anybody that was on that road that may have witnessed that collision who may be able to give any information all about what they saw - weather conditions, road conditions - make contact with us so we can get the investigation under way.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 91 67100.