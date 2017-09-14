Eight school children taken to hospital after collision between bus and van in Donegal

Eight secondary school children have been taken to hospital following a collision between a bus and a van in east Donegal this morning.

The 53-seater bus which was taking children to two secondary schools in Lifford collided with the van at Carrickmore on the St Johnston to Lifford road at around 8.15am.

The drivers of the bus and the van have also been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. None of the injuries are thought to be serious.

Inspector Michael Harrison said principals from the schools involved, Deel College and Royal and Prior, are at the scene and are liaising with parents of the children involved.

He said all casualties that needed medical attention have been taken to hospital and a Garda technical inspection of the scene and the two vehicles involved has begun.

The stretch of road on the R265 is closed and is expected to be closed for some time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them at Letterkenny Garda station on 074 91 67100.