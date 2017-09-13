Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, September 13th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Michael Mc Ginley, Main Street, Mountcharles

- Mollie Dowdican, West End, Bundoran

- Eamon Martin, Butcher Street, Lifford

- Mary Noonan, Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny

- Danny Breslin, Fintra Road, Killybegs

- Kitty Bennett, Kentuckey, Ardara

- Anne Boyle, Derrybeg and Ardara

- John Doherty, Moville

-Ginger Mc Brearty (née Crawford) Tullyowen, St Johnston and formerly of Porthall

Michael Mc Ginley, Main Street, Mountcharles

The deaths has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Mc Ginley, late of Main Street, Mountcharles,

Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Thursday from 5pm with rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Friday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House private please.

Mollie Dowdican, West End, Bundoran

The deaths has taken place at Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Mollie Dowdican, late of West End, Bundoran.

She was 102-years old.

Reposing this evening at the Rosary Chapel at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran with prayer service at 7pm.

Mass of the Resurrection is on Thursday morning at 11am in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, followed by burial in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Eamon Martin, Butcher Street, Lifford

The death has taken place of Eamon Martin, late of Butcher Street, Lifford.

Reposing at his son, John Martin`s home, at 6 Chestnut Grove, Lifford, today, Wednesday, September 13th, from 8.30p.m.

Funeral leaving on Friday at 10.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11pm



Mary Noonan, Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Noonan, late of 14 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest tomorrow, Thursday at 12 noon going to her late residence.

Funeral mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 12 noon on Saturday, September 16th, followed by burial in Tully graveyard, Ramelton.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only , donations to Intensive Care Unit, c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director, Churchill & Letterkenny.

Danny Breslin, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred at the Harbour Lights nursing home Killybegs of Danny Breslin, late of Fintra Road, Killybegs formerly Crucknagapple, Ardara and London.

Reposing at his late residence in Fintra from 12 noon to 10pm Wednesday.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church Of The Visitation, Killybegs for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the family plot at the Church Of The Holy Family Ardara Cemetery.

.



Kitty Bennett, Kentuckey, Ardara

The death has taken place at The Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Kitty Bennett, late of Kentuckey, Ardara.

Removal to the Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara, thuis evening, Wednesday, arriving at 7.15pm

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning September 14th at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please.



Anne Boyle, Derrybeg and Ardara

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Anne Boyle, late of Strancorkra, Derrybeg and formerly of Tullycleave, Ardara. She is the former Public Health Nurse in Ardara.

Removal Wednesday to arrive at St Mary Church, Derrybeg at 12 midday.

Funeral mass on Thursday at 1pm, with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice.



John Doherty, Moville

The death has taken place of John (Shan) Doherty, Summerhill, Moville

Removal from his brother Charlie’s residence in Summerhill, Moville on Thursday September 14th at 10.15am, to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time, please, from 10pm to 10am .

Ginger Mc Brearty (née Crawford) Tullyowen, St Johnston and formerly of Porthall

The death has taken place of Ginger Mc Brearty (née Crawford) Tullyowen, St Johnston and formerly of Porthall.

Reposing at her daughter, Kay Dillon`s home, Whitehills, St Johnston.

Funeral leaving her daughter`s home on Thursday (September 14th) at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in St Baithin`s Cemetery, St Johnston.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimer`s Society of Ireland.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m. And on the morning of the funeral.

