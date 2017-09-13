Gardaí commended for quick response to burglary in Donegal shop

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding an alleged burglary at the Robert Kee Eurospar supermarket on Monday night.

On Monday night last, cigarettes and spirits are understood to have been taken from the well-known shop at Laghey.

A message posted on the Facebook page of the supermarket outlined that the garda response to the alleged incident was immediate.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious between 9pm and 12pm at the Laghey shop to contact them directly at Donegal town on 074 97 21021.