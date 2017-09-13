Roadworks
Donegal council to carry out Letterkenny night time road works tonight and tomorrow
Road work in Letterkenny tonight.
Donegal County Council’s contractor will be carrying out Night Works Resurfacing along Pearse Road and Canal Road in Letterkenny tonight, Wednesday 13th, and tomorrow, Thursday 14th September, between the hours of 7pm and 7am.
Traffic management, including signed diversions, will be in place.
Donegal County Council say they apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on