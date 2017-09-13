Funeral taking place today of well-known Donegal hotelier and newspaper editor

The funeral is taking place this morning of the former hotelier and newspaper editor, Liam Hyland, in his native Donegal town,

Mr Hyland. who was 73, late of Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town, was synonymous with the Central Hotel in Donegal town which he ran for decades before selling the business to the late Jim White.

He also was editor of a local bi-weekly community newspaper, the Donegal Times, which circulates in the Donegal Town and environs area.

The funeral is taking place at St Patrick's Church, Donegal town, and it got underway at 11am. It will be followed with burial immediately afterwards in St Agatha's cemetery, Clar.