Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, September 13th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Danny Breslin, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred at the Harbour Lights nursing home Killybegs of Danny Breslin, late of Fintra Road, Killybegs formerly Crucknagapple, Ardara and London.

Reposing at his late residence in Fintra from 12 noon to 10pm today, Wednesday.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church Of The Visitation, Killybegs for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the family plot at the Church Of The Holy Family Ardara Cemetery.



Eilish Curran, Carnamaddy, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Eilish Curran, former resident of Cregg House, Sligo, and late of Carnamaddy, Dunfanaghy.

Remains reposing in Carnamaddy. Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough today, Wednesday, September 13th at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery, Creeslough. Family time this morning. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to Downs Syndrome Ireland, c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.



Kitty Bennett, Kentuckey, Ardara

The death has taken place at The Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Kitty Bennett, late of Kentuckey, Ardara.

Her remains will repose at Shovlins Funeral Home, Sandfield, today, WednesdaySeptember 13th from 1.30pm to 5pm.

Family time after 5pm, followed by removal to the Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara, arriving at 7.15pm

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning September 14th at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please.



Anne Boyle, Derrybeg and Ardara

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Anne Boyle, late of Strancorkra, Derrybeg and formerly of Tullycleave, Ardara. She is the former Public Health Nurse in Ardara.

Removal Wednesday to arrive at St Mary Church, Derrybeg at 12 midday.

Funeral mass on Thursday at 1pm, with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice.



John Doherty, Moville

The death has taken place of John (Shan) Doherty, Summerhill, Moville

Removal from his brother Charlie’s residence in Summerhill, Moville on Thursday September 14th at 10.15am, to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time, please, from 10pm to 10am .

Charlie Mc Bride, Glasgow and formerly of Glebe, Downings

The death has taken place of Charlie Mc Bride, Glasgow and formerly of Glebe, Downings. Reposing at his daughter Bernadette’s residence 11, Radharc Na Mara, Falcarragh. Removal on Wednesday at 10am to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary each night at 9pm . Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society, c/o any family member. Family time from 11pm until 11am .

Lizzy Timoney (née Gallagher), Drumhome, Ballintra/ Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Lizzy Timoney (née Gallagher), Drumhome, Ballintra/ Ballyshannon.

Reposing at her residence. Removal, today, Wednesday, to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A one-way traffic system will operate for people wishing to attend the wake, with entry from the main Ballyshannon to Donegal Road at the junction of Drumhome graveyard and exit onto the Rossnowlagh Road. House private on Wednesday morning. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Donegal Community Hospital, c/o any family member.

Ginger Mc Brearty (née Crawford) Tullyowen, St Johnston and formerly of Porthall

The death has taken place of Ginger Mc Brearty (née Crawford) Tullyowen, St Johnston and formerly of Porthall.

Reposing at her daughter, Kay Dillon`s home, Whitehills, St Johnston on Tuesday (September 12th) from 8p.m.

Funeral leaving her daughter`s home on Thursday (September 14th) at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in St Baithin`s Cemetery, St Johnston.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimer`s Society of Ireland.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m. And on the morning of the funeral

Joseph (Joe) Doherty, Glenkeen, Milford

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Doherty, Glenkeen, Milford.

Remains reposing at his home. Requiem Mass on Wednesday September 13th at 11 am in St. Peter's Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Kathleen Fullerton, Corvin, Linsford , Buncrana

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fullerton, Corvin, Linsford , Buncrana.

Reposing at her late residence from 7pm on Monday, 11th September. Removal on Wednesday 13th at 12 noon, for 1pm Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am .



Nora Frances Hanniford (née Carney) Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nora Frances Hanniford nee Carney, Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh.

Her remains will repose at McGlynns Funeral Home from 6pm on Monday evening September 11th, with Rosary at 7.30pm. Viewing on Tuesday September 12th from 5pm , with removal at 6.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 7pm , to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 13th at 11am , with burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to the St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn Undertaker.

Liam Hyland, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Liam Hyland, late of Tullycullion, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town.

Remains reposing at his residence at Tullycullion, Donegal town. Removal on Wednesday morning to st Patrick's Church, Donegal town, for 11 am Funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in St Agatha's cemetery, Clar.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal town and Clar S.V.P. Society in care of any family member. House strictly private please on Wednesday morning.

