Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, September 12th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- John Doherty, Moville
- Charlie Mc Bride, Glasgow and formerly of Glebe, Downings
- Lizzy Timoney (née Gallagher), Drumhome, Ballintra/ Ballyshannon
-Ginger Mc Brearty (née Crawford) Tullyowen, St Johnston and formerly of Porthall
- Joseph (Joe) Doherty, Glenkeen, Milford
- Kathleen Fullerton, Corvin,
- Nora Frances Hanniford (née Carney) Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh
- Liam Hyland, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town
John Doherty, Moville
The death has taken place of John (Shan) Doherty, Summerhill, Moville
Removal from his brother Charlie’s residence in Summerhill, Moville on
Charlie Mc Bride, Glasgow and formerly of Glebe, Downings
The death has taken place of Charlie Mc Bride, Glasgow and formerly of Glebe, Downings. Reposing at his daughter Bernadette’s residence 11, Radharc Na Mara, Falcarragh. Removal on Wednesday at
Lizzy Timoney (née Gallagher), Drumhome, Ballintra/ Ballyshannon
The death has taken place of Lizzy Timoney (née Gallagher), Drumhome, Ballintra/ Ballyshannon.
Reposing at her residence today, Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, for
Ginger Mc Brearty (née Crawford) Tullyowen, St Johnston and formerly of Porthall
The death has taken place of Ginger Mc Brearty (née Crawford) Tullyowen, St Johnston and formerly of Porthall.
Beloved wife of Edward,
Reposing at her daughter, Kay Dillon`s home, Whitehills, St Johnston on Tuesday (September 12th) from
Funeral leaving her daughter`s home on Thursday (September 14th) at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at
Interment afterwards in St
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimer`s Society of Ireland.
Family time please from
Joseph (Joe) Doherty, Glenkeen, Milford
The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Doherty, Glenkeen, Milford.
Remains
Kathleen Fullerton, Corvin,
The death has occurred of Kathleen Fullerton, Corvin,
Reposing at her late residence from
Nora Frances Hanniford (née Carney) Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh
The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nora Frances Hanniford nee Carney, Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh.
Her remains will repose at McGlynns Funeral Home from
Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 13th at
Family flowers only, donations to the St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn Undertaker.
Liam Hyland, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town
The death has taken place of Liam Hyland, late of Tullycullion, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town.
Remains
Family flowers
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on