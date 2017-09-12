News
Hundreds of people prevented from becoming homeless last year in north west
North West Simon Community has launched its annual sleep out in Donegal
Shiloe Gormley of The Station House Hotel pictured with Collette Ferguson, Simon Community, Marie Mc Cormack and members of the Finn Harps squad who launched details of the Sleep Out for Simon.
North West Simon Community has launched its annual sleep out in Donegal which takes place in Letterkenny on Friday, October 6th.
The event is held in conjunction with Simon Week a national awareness campaign. The Sleep Out for Simon was launched today in Letterkenny’s Station House Hotel.
Finn Harps showed their support along with Shiloe Gormley,
Collette Ferguson, Donegal Development Officer for Simon, said: “While rough sleeping represents the severest form of homelessness, the majority of people who are homeless or experiencing homelessness in Donegal,
More and more people in the north west are today turning to North West Simon Community for help and support. The cause prevented 186 families and individuals during 2016 from becoming homeless in Donegal,
North West Simon Community are urging local people and businesses to show solidarity with those who are experiencing homelessness. The annual Sleep Out will help raise much-needed awareness while also raising sponsorship which will go directly towards preventing homelessness throughout Donegal,
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on