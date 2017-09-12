Hundreds of people prevented from becoming homeless last year in north west

North West Simon Community has launched its annual sleep out in Donegal which takes place in Letterkenny on Friday, October 6th.

The event is held in conjunction with Simon Week a national awareness campaign. The Sleep Out for Simon was launched today in Letterkenny’s Station House Hotel.

Finn Harps showed their support along with Shiloe Gormley, sales and marketing manager, Station House Hotel and Maria McCormack, of The Happy Camper, Glenveagh; who are amongst the many who will sleep out in Lettekenny and Sligo on Friday, October 6th for one night only so, others don’t have to.

Collette Ferguson, Donegal Development Officer for Simon, said: “While rough sleeping represents the severest form of homelessness, the majority of people who are homeless or experiencing homelessness in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo are not immediately identifiable as homeless. They are living in emergency or temporary accommodation, on social housing lists or waiting in vain for affordable private rental accommodation to become available”.

More and more people in the north west are today turning to North West Simon Community for help and support. The cause prevented 186 families and individuals during 2016 from becoming homeless in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo. North West Simon Community works with people not only to address their immediate crisis but to try and have long term sustainable solutions for the individual and their family such as developing a routine, providing life-skills, accessing training and educational opportunities.