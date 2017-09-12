Man stole money two young Donegal brothers made selling handcrafted pens

A man who stole over €860 from two teenage west Donegal entrepreneurs that almost forced their handmade pens enterprise out of business has pleaded guilty to theft at Dungloe District Court today.

Brendan Sweeney, 38, of Glassaghmore, Cloghan, pleaded guilty to illegally using a bank card belonging to Conor McGarvey on a number of occasions at bank machines and shops in Glenties, Dungloe and Letterkenny, in August in 2015.

The court heard the money was from a business account for handmade ‘Donegal Pen’s’, run by brothers Conor and Rónán McGarvey in Lougahnure who were 18 and 15 at the time of the thefts .

Garda Inspector Sean Grant outlined that Conor McGarvey had left his wallet in Sweeney’s car after they had attended a football match together.

The money was not detected as missing until Mr McGarvey went to post some items for the business and was told that there was not enough money in the account.

This placed the business “in difficulty” the court heard as all the money had been drained from the account.

Once the matter was investigated CCTV footage showed Sweeney using the card an ATM.

He pleaded guilty to the offences .

Solicitor Cormac Hartnett said his client, a father of three, was in financial difficulty due to an expensive insurance policy at the time but he handed €700 into court for the injured party.

He added the remainder would be repaid by his next court appearance and he been planning to repay the money all along.

Conor McGarvey said Sweeney never apologised for his actions

Judge Paul Kelly said the business run by the brothers had attracted some media attention and he wished them well in the future.

He asked how the business was going since and Conor McGarvey replied that “business was good”.

Sentencing was adjourned until October 10th.